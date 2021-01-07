Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 153 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,047,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,880,000 after acquiring an additional 483,003 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

