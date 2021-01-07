AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $115.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

NYSE ABC opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

