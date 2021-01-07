LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Raised to $260.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price increased by Truist from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $219.32 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

