Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $375,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

