Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Sell

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

