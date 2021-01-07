Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

