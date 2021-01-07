Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,058 shares of company stock worth $3,591,384. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.