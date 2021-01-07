Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $166,275.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,896,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FOLD opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,311,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

