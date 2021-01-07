EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.74 and a beta of 1.72. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 147.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

