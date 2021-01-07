Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

