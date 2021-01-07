Mary Lois Little Sells 20,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.
Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.41 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 200.21.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
