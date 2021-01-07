Mary Lois Little Sells 20,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.41 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 200.21.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

