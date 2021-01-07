Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$124,246.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$124,246.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$33.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.64. The company has a market cap of C$39.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

