Seth Jaffe Sells 10,631 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $209,324.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,146.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

