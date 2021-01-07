Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $9.71. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2,316 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

