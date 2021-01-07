Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.55.
Shares of AVY opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $158.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
