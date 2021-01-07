Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.55.

Shares of AVY opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $158.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

