Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE ARES opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $49.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114 in the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.