Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

