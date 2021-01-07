Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,419,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 228.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.