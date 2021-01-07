Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Sell

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE BILL opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $2,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $1,533,484.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,416,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,134 shares of company stock valued at $40,061,958 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

