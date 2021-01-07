AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $1,229.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,159.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,167.17. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,267.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $59,275,427 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.