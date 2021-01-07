Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMAR. BidaskClub upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of SMAR opened at $64.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,314 shares of company stock worth $29,263,564. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

