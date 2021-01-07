Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $91.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,043.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,060,965 shares of company stock valued at $207,304,950. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 78.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,573,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

