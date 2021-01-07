Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Crexendo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.