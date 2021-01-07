Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $68.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $16,536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

