The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $59.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.03.

BK opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,022,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

