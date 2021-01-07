Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $8.73. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 30,126 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Guangshen Railway by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

