Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to “Strong-Buy”

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. Notably, the firm is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf & deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to cash flows. The firm recently provided fourth-quarter operational update. The company has brought back significant amount of production online well before time that was paused due to the storms in the Gulf of Mexico region. Moreover, output from its Magnolia field has been restored.”

WTI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.77.

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 570.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 118,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

