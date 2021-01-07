Gordon Haskett Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $66.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.98, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

