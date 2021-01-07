Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith Sells 6,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $315,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

