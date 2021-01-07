CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of CTIC opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

