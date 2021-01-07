CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $6.86 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $398.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.