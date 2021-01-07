CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

CLGN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. On average, analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 4.85% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

