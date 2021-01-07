Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $259,678.68 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John C. Geist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $972.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $954.11 and its 200 day moving average is $858.86.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $909.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 17.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.