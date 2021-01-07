Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00.

Douglas B. Given also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.