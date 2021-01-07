Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 155 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) received a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.36 ($2.07).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 154.12 ($2.01) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.69. The firm has a market cap of £26.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.