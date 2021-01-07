Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sells 3,700 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40.

AYX opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.61. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.75, a P/E/G ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

