John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total transaction of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,815.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $289.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

