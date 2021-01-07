LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.50 ($64.12).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €62.92 ($74.02) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

