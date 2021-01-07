Private Trust Co. NA Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 88,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

