Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

