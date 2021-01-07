Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 538 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after buying an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

