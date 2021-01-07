Woodstock Corp Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tesla by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 935.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $755.98 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $774.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $617.51 and a 200 day moving average of $425.73. The firm has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,968.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

