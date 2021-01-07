First American Bank Sells 4,476 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

First American Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -264.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

