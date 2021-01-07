ValuEngine Upgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to “Hold”

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $928.88 million, a PE ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 97.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 251.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

