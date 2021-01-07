Sei Investments Co. Sells 867 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 110.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $92.06 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

