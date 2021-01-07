Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,800 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $563.40 million, a P/E ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. Analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

