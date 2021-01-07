Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at SVB Leerink

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

Insmed stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

