Bank of America Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $187.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.07.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $176.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,472,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.