Barclays Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $163.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.13.

MTB stock opened at $139.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

