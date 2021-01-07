Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.04.

CFG opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

